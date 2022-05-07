Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $366.00 to $250.00. The company traded as low as $109.13 and last traded at $111.64, with a volume of 89146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.24.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.48.
In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 2.32.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.