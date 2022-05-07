Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $366.00 to $250.00. The company traded as low as $109.13 and last traded at $111.64, with a volume of 89146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.24.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.48.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after buying an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,627,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.