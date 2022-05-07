Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $117.89 and last traded at $118.60, with a volume of 733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.70.

The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

