Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as low as $71.59 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 4855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after acquiring an additional 141,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,851,000 after acquiring an additional 244,379 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,055,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

