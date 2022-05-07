Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $140.00. The stock traded as low as $60.98 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 135982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.81.

NET has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

