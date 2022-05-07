Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $227.00 to $208.00. The company traded as low as $57.68 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 3623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.53 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

