Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.65. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 23,556 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKTR. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $810.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

