Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.10, but opened at $35.89. Natera shares last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 14,136 shares traded.

The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

