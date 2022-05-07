A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $74.60, but opened at $77.99. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $76.27, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands.

The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.12. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,195,344.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 88,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 174,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

