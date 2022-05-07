DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 39116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,571,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after buying an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,693,000 after buying an additional 524,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.