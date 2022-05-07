Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $44.72 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 10787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

