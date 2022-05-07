Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $44.72 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 10787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.
The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.
The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
