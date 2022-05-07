Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 47347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

