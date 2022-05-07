Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $7.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Lion Electric traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 7130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the period.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

