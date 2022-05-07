Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 54736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLNE. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

