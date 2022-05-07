Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $12.27. Alphatec shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 4,154 shares.

ATEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,490 shares of company stock worth $122,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 61,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,810,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 248,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $956.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

