Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 124400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

LESL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

