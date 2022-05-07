SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $469.01 and last traded at $469.01, with a volume of 4058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.37.

Specifically, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $6,065,206 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $536.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.34.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.