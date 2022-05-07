BWX Technologies (BWXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.05-3.25 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

