Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.78 ($27.13).

Get Aixtron alerts:

AIXA stock opened at €24.61 ($25.91) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.71. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a 12 month high of €26.60 ($28.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €20.84 and its 200 day moving average is €19.44.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.