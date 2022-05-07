Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €93.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €93.00 ($97.89) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($112.63) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.67 ($109.12).

ETR BMW opened at €79.06 ($83.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.52. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

