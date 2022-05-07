Financial Review: Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

This table compares Thoughtworks and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 5.07 -$23.62 million N/A N/A Compass $6.42 billion 0.34 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.23

Thoughtworks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Thoughtworks and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 3 9 0 2.75 Compass 0 2 6 0 2.75

Thoughtworks currently has a consensus price target of $30.09, indicating a potential upside of 72.05%. Compass has a consensus price target of $15.64, indicating a potential upside of 196.27%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Thoughtworks.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks N/A N/A N/A Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thoughtworks beats Compass on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.