CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.86 ($78.80).

Shares of COP opened at €52.00 ($54.74) on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €44.40 ($46.74) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($87.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 40.12.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

