Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €50.20 ($52.84) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($63.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.23. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.99.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

