B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Onto Innovation by 56.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 29.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

