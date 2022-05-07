JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €190.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($193.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($186.32) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($173.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($169.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($203.16) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €161.30 ($169.79) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($139.63) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($178.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is €159.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.79.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

