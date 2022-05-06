Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,025 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Generac worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.19.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $260.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.59 and its 200-day moving average is $335.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

