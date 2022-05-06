PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $147.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.56 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

