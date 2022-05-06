Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NYSE MPW opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

