CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 131.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

