First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,376 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.32. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.