Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Barings LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Barings LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 678,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141,046 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $80,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,636,000 after purchasing an additional 969,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

