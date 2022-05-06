Korea Investment CORP Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $115,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Vipshop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after buying an additional 3,702,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after buying an additional 2,105,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

