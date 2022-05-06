Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,055 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 1.5% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $59,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,537,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $189.98. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

