Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DaVita by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,938,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

