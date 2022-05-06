Korea Investment CORP Buys 9,800 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,185,000 after purchasing an additional 528,422 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.