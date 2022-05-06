Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,400 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

