Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after buying an additional 334,720 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after purchasing an additional 143,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,738,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

