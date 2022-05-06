Korea Investment CORP Has $3.37 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Markel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Markel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

MKL opened at $1,336.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,407.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,307.89.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $19.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.60 by $3.07. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

