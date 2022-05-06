Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLVT opened at $14.78 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

