Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,373,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 196,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,880,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,132,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 194.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,812,000 after buying an additional 119,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y opened at $834.75 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $782.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.40 by $2.45. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on Y. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.