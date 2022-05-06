CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNP opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

