DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stake Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

DASH opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.04 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $409,950.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

