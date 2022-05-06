Korea Investment CORP Sells 50,300 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.51 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

