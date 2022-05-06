Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Shares of RE stock opened at $284.14 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.92 by $0.39. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.