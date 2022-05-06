Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

