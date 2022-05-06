Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 197 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $249.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.09.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.