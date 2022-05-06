CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 68.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

