First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.95.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.