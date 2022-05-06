Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $202.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.93. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $200.59 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

