Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.78.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09.

Shares of COIN opened at $114.25 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.80 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.91.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

