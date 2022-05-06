Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,886 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Yelp worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yelp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Yelp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

